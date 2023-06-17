Vaishno Devi Shrine Board wins water conservation award

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has made a hat-trick by bagging the first position in 4th ‘National Water Awards-2023’ in recognition of its significant strides made to promote water conservation and its proper management.

The award is in the category of ‘Best Institution for Campus Usage’ and was bagged by SMVDSB in a row for the 3rd time. Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg received the award from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.

Garg said that this award will encourage and motivate Shrine Board for continuing in its endeavour to adopt and promote best water usage practices also in future.

The award ceremony was organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Shrine Board besides making concerted efforts to provide the best possible facilities to the pilgrims under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, JK UT, inter alia, taking continuing initiatives and adopting best water management practices and techniques for water conservation.