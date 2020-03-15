The authorities of the world-famous Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have advised the NRI and foreigner pilgrims not to visit the shrine within 28 days of landing in India as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Chief executive officer of Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, also asked the domestic pilgrims having symptoms like cough, high fever and breathing problems to reschedule or postpone their visit to the holy shrine.

He said that dedicated help desks have been set up at Railway Station at Katra, Helipad, Enquiry and Reservation.

Complete thermal scanning of all pilgrims at Tarakote, Banganga and Helipad has been ordered.

It is worth mentioning that more than 80 lakh pilgrims visit the shrine every year. However, the pilgrimage has nosedived this time due to coronavirus.