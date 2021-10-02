Vaccine row: India decides to take reciprocal action against UK citizens

In the backdrop of the vaccine certificate row with the United Kingdom, the government today decided to take reciprocal steps against UK nationals arriving in India from the European country.

”All UK nationals will have to take mandatory quarantine at home or destination address for 10 days after arrival in India. New rules come into effect from 4 October,” sources said.

The strong step by New Delhi came as the issue relating to the UK not recognising Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved amicably by the two countries.

Under the norms, all UK nationals arriving in India, irrespective of their vaccination status, will also have to undertake the pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel, sources said.

They will also have to undertake COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival. The UK nationals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will again have to undertake the RT-PCR test on Day 8 of their arrival in India.

India has been insisting that the UK recognise at least Covishield which is a product of a UK-based company being manufactured in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had taken up the issue with newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in New York last week and sought an “early resolution” of the issue in mutual interest of the two countries.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Global Covid Summit, stated that international travel should be made easier through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.

However, the UK refused to budge. Though Covishield was added to the list of approved Coronavirus vaccines by the UK in its latest travel advisory, Indians travelling to the country were still asked to quarantine for 10 days.