V-P Dhankhar to represent India at ASEAN meet in Cambodia

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cambodia from 11-13 November to represent India at the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

He will be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on 12 November. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

On 13 November, he will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam) and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

During his visit, the vice president will also have bilateral engagements with the Cambodian leadership. On the margins of the summits, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other countries as well.

While returning from Phnom Penh, he will also visit Siem Reap to review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites.