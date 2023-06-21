V-P Dhankhar leads 9th International Yoga Day event at Jabalpur

The 9th edition of International Day of Yoga 2023 was celebrated on a much-larger scale and witnessed new initiatives which were special for this year’s IDY.

The main national event at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh saw enthusiastic participation by more than 15,000 people, who took part in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) demonstration in the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was the Chief Guest at the event.

On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and other dignitaries were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through a video message and said he is currently touring the US due to various commitments, unlike previous occasions of Yoga Day when he was present at every edition of International Day of Yoga celebration.

However, this year, the prime minister led an IDY event at UN headquarters in New York.

Addressing the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Jabalpur, Dhankhar noted that Yoga brings about the unity of body, mind and soul, and this ancient science not just focuses on the welfare of individuals, but also the well-being of entire humanity. In this context, he made reference to the Prime Minister’s statement, underlining Yoga as “Zero-budget health assurance”.

Dhankhar, in his address, emphasised that Yoga is not for a single special day or occasion, but one that should be an integral aspect of people’s daily lives.

Referring to the theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga – ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the vice-president drew attention to the consonance of this theme with that of India’s G20 Presidency, which is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

The essence of both is a reflection of India’s commitment to unite countries and amplify the message of global peace and friendship, he said.

Lauding the leadership role played by the prime minister at the 69th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in proposing to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, he underscored the significance of the fact that the proposal was adopted almost unanimously by 193 countries in the shortest ever time. With India’s efforts, Yoga Day has become a world festival, he underlined.

Highlighting that yoga has been an inalienable facet of India’s cultural and civilizational ethos, the vice-president recognised its key role in facilitating the progress of the nation. He also expressed his appreciation for the energy and enthusiasm with which countries across the world have been participating in celebrating International Day of Yoga.

He said, “It is a matter of great satisfaction that due to the efforts of our Prime Minister, Yoga has now become a global festival. Yoga is not only for any individual, but for the whole of humanity.”

He said Yoga has also taken an economic form and has positively impacts it. “Our trained Yoga teachers are working all over the world and the demand for Yoga teachers is increasing,” said Dhankhar.

In his address, Sonowal said, “Under the farsighted and exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Day of Yoga 2023 is poised to firmly implant ethos of Yoga and Indian traditions upon national and international communities. It will further amplify the message of universal well-being at a global level.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Madhya Pradesh governor said, “Yoga is very relevant for today’s young generation. Through the benefits of practicing Yoga, they will be able to face future challenges well.”

On this occasion, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister made an important announcement that his government will include Yoga in school curriculum and implement it in all schools of Madhya Pradesh.

The highlight of 9th International Day of Yoga was unique concepts of creation of Ocean Ring of Yoga, which was envisaged as a coordinated yoga demonstration in which Indian naval ships stationed at different ports around the world and countries with which India has maritime cooperation and merchant shipping agreements participated in the CYP demonstration.

Nearly 3,500 naval personnel onboard 19 Indian Naval ships travelled over 35,000 Km as ambassadors of Yoga in both national and international waters. This includes over 2400 personnel on 11 IN ships at foreign ports/international waters. Notably, IDY was celebrated onboard ships of several foreign Navies in concert with our overseas Missions, involving over 1200 foreign Navy personnel.

Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica was another facet of this year’s IDY where Yoga demonstration was organised in countries falling in and around the Prime Meridian line and on North Pole and South Pole regions. Scientists/Researches at India’s research bases in Arctic and Antarctica namely Himadri and Bharati also participated in Yoga demonstration. Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force along with ITBP, BSF, and BRO made a chain of Yoga demonstration in unison named Yoga Bharatmala. Similarly yoga demonstrations along Indian coastline and islands termed Yoga Sagarmala were also formed.

For engaging with rural communities, the Ministry of Ayush had elaborately planned to spread the message of “Har Aangan Yoga”. Yoga demonstration was organised at Panchayats, Anganwadi, Health and Wellness Centres, and schools, around 2 lakhs common service centres, Ayush Gram Unit and location around Amrit Sarovar.

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated with a whole government approach, all the key ministries of the Government of India, National and International leading Yoga institutes & organisations and other stakeholders participated in the IDY. Along with these Indian missions and embassies, UN member states and the interim office of WHO-GCTM in Jamnagar also organised events to celebrate International Day of Yoga.