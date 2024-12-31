V K Singh to assume Mizoram Governorship on January 9

General Vijay Kumar Singh, former Chief of Army Staff, will officially assume office as the Governor of Mizoram on January 9.

The swearing-in ceremony, to be held at the Raj Bhavan, will witness the attendance of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, Members of Parliament, senior officials, and distinguished invitees. The oath of office and secrecy will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

General Singh was appointed as Mizoram’s Governor by President Droupadi Murmu, succeeding Hari Babu Kambhampati, who recently took over as Governor of Odisha following Raghubar Das’s resignation.

Born in 1951, General Singh boasts a distinguished career in both military and political spheres.

He served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012, earning accolades for his leadership.

Transitioning to politics in 2014, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has since represented Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the Lok Sabha, securing re-election in 2019.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, Singh held multiple ministerial roles, including Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation.

In Modi’s second term, he oversaw key portfolios as the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation.