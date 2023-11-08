V Chandrasekhar appointed joint director of CBI

V Chandrasekhar, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Gujarat cadre, has been appointed joint director with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an order of the Personnel Ministry said here on Wednesday.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the department of personnel and training for induction of Shri V. Chandrasekhar IPS (GJ:2000) to the post of Joint Director, CBI for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the government circular.

The concerned authorities have been informed by the DoPT Ministry regarding the appointment, as per the order dated November 7.

The senior IPS officer of the 2000 batch previously served with the Central probe agency in different capacities. His new assignment is being attributed to his previous work experience with the Central agency as a DIG and superintendent of police.

Earlier, he has served as the IG of Police of the Ahmadabad range.