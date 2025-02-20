Uttarakhand witnessing faster growth than nation

Uttarakhand’s Gross Development Product (GDP), per capita income, and annual economic growth are moving faster than that of the national average. This was revealed in the economic survey report of the state tabled in the state assembly on Thursday, third day of budget session 2025-26.

The State’s Economic Survey Report 2024-25 highlighted that the GDP of Uttarakhand is likely to be 13.6 per cent higher than it was in 2023-24 at the current price.

It is much higher than the country’s estimated GDP growth of 9.73 per cent between financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 at the current prices.

This is evident from a comparative look at proportionate growth in the National GDP size and that of the state. India’s GDP size at current prices is likely to be ₹234.11 lakh crore in 2024-25 compared to ₹295.36 crore in 2024-25. On the other hand Uttarakhand’s estimated GDP size in 2024-25 is likely to be ₹378.24 thousand crore against its ₹332.99 thousand crore GDP size in 2023-24.

The comparative picture of growth in per capita income too keeps Uttarakhand on a higher side than that of the country’s growth between 2023-34 and 2024-25. State’s per capita annual income is slated to grow by 11.33 percent from ₹2.46 lakh to ₹2.74 lakh from financial year 2023-24 to 2024-25. On the other hand national per capita income is estimated to witness a growth of 8.7 percent from approximately ₹1.84 lakh in 2023-24 to nearly ₹2 lakh in 2024-25.

The Himalayan state is also likely to witness slightly higher annual growth of 6.6 percent compared to national annual growth of 6.4 per cent in 2024-25. The report, however. mentioned that the state’s provisional annual economic growth of 7.8 per cent was estimated to be lower than national growth of 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.