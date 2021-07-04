Senior BJP leader and two time MLA from Khatima Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Sunday sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of the hill state of Uttarakhand.

Pushkar Singh Dhami and 11 others ministers were administered the oath by state Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a function in Raj Bhavan, Dehradun.

The new ministers are Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chupal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Yatishwaranand. All were also part of the previous Tirath Singh Rawat government.

Pushkar Singh Dhami has replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who had resigned from his post on late Friday evening. Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister on March 10 replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

As per constitutional provisions, the Uttarakhand cabinet can have maximum 12 ministers including the Chief Minister.

The swearing-in of Dhami and his ministers has also put to rest all speculations of rebellion by senior leaders Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat and others over the election of Dhami.

Dhami, 45, a two time MLA, was elected new chief minister of the hilly state in a meeting of the BJP’s legislative party in Dehradun. The election was held in the presence of central observers — Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party national general secretary D Purandeswari. BJP in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Gautam was also present in the meeting.

The 45-year-old Khatima constituency MLA from the Udham Singh Nagar district has worked in different positions in the RSS’ students wing ABVP for many years. He has also served as the president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand for two terms.

Dhami has never held any ministerial position in the past.

(With IANS inputs)