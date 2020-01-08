Uttarakhand government has extended grant for pilgrims from the hill state attending the annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Uttarakhand cabinet approved hiking the grant from the earlier implemented Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Even in 2018, there were effort to increase the subsidy for the Kailash Yatra by the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, but it failed to materialize.

Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs annually, between May and September, the Kumoan Mandal Vikas Nigam (a unit of Uttarakhand government) works as the nodal agency for managing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Yatra passes through Almora,Chaukori, Dharchula, Sirkha, Gala, Budhi, Gunji, Kalapani, Nabidhang and Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand territory to finally enter the Chinese borders.

The decision to hike the grant for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was taken at the cabinet meeting in Dehradun on Wednesday. In 2018, the Uttarakhand government had all the preparation for increasing the subsidy, but it finally happened in 2020.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the e-cabinet system at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The purpose of e-cabinet is to take action in a time bound manner, encourage paperless system and develop institutional memory. E-cabinet is considered as an important step towards e-governance and transparency.

E-cabinet system has been implemented for cabinet meetings in the hill state from Wednesday. Online platform will now be used for future cabinet meetings. The state government has designed a portal for e-cabinet. General information related to the meeting, location and time will be conveyed to the cabinet through SMS and email. Those using the system will have an account. Login ID of all has been prepared on this. The minutes of the meeting and the decisions will be uploaded and released online.