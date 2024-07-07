Uttarakhand govt suspends Chardham Yatra amid severe rain alerts

The Uttarakhand government has suspended the Chardham pilgrimage due to intense to extremely intense rain alerts issued by the meteorological department for nine districts in the state. These alerts warn of flash floods, landslides, rockfalls, and mudslides. People have been advised against travelling to the hills. Residents living in the vicinity of landslide areas have been urged to move to safer locations.

Sharing the government’s decision, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said, “The Chardham pilgrimage management has decided to suspend the Yatra in light of heavy to very heavy rain predictions in the special forecast bulletin issued by the meteorological department for July 6, 7, and 8.” Pandey said that the decision was taken in the public interest and for the safety of the life and property of the pilgrims.

The Dehradun-based meteorological department has issued red and orange alerts for nine districts of the state until July 8. These districts include Udhamsingh Nagar, Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh and Almora in Kumaon, and Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts in Garhwal.

The weather forecast for July 7 predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in all nine districts of Kumaon and Garhwal. Besides, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells are likely in isolated places in the Kumaon, Pauri, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts of Garhwal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted at several places in Tehri, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Uttarkashi in Garhwal.

The weather forecast bulletin states, “Minor to medium landslides, rockfalls, and mudslides are likely to occur in the hills of Kumaon region and Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts of Garhwal, leading to the blocking and washing outs of roads, highways, and bridges.”

Warning residents in hill areas, the weather report stated, “People residing in vulnerable areas prone to landslides are advised to move to safer places and remain vigilant at night. Pilgrims, tourists, and commuters are advised to avoid travelling to these districts. People living near rivers, their tributaries, low-lying areas, and flood plains must remain vigilant and prepared to move to higher and safer locations.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation across the state and directed district administrations to remain alert in accordance with the warning issued by the weather department and to ensure all necessary measures for the safety of the people. He directed the District Disaster Management Officer to monitor water levels in the rivers and potential landslide zones.