A delegation led by Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh met Governor Baby Rani Maurya, in Dehradun on Wednesday, demanding a high level probe into the leak of forest guard written examination. The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission recently conducted the examination for the recruitment of the forest guards in different parts of the state. The question paper got leaked to create a huge embarrassment to the Trivendra Rawat government.

State Congress president Pritam Singh said, “We have asked the Governor to cancel the forest guard examination and take strict action against those involved in the leak and manipulation.”

The Uttarakhand Police has started an investigation into the matter and one coaching institute, based in Roorkee, is accused of demanding Rs five to eight Lakh, for providing the question and solved paper to candidates. The use of mobile phones in the examination center, for taking help from outside, to solve the paper is also coming to light.

After a long delay, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission conducted the forest guard examination. Hundred of youths appeared in the examination and uncertainty prevails as the question paper got leaked.