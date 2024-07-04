Uttarakhand CM lists UCC, anti-conversion, and anti-land jihad laws as his govt’s achievements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh on Thursday claimed enactment of the UCC, anti-religious conversion law, and action against land jihad as big achievements of his governance in the past three years.

Dhami has become the third chief minister of the state to head to complete three years or more at a stretch.

Except for ND Tiwari no other chief minister of Uttarakhand was able to complete five years at a stretch in the 24 years of the state’s history. Trivendra Singh Rawat served the state for four years, the second-highest tenure.

Dhami wrote in a post on X: “I have continuously worked with dedication for the development and welfare of ‘devbhoomi’ (hody land) Uttarakhand and will continue to work the same way for the all-round development of the people of the state in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people.”

The chief minister said, “On the one hand, by taking strict action against religious appeasement, land jihad, forced conversions and implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, we have moved towards keeping the original demography of the devbhoomi intact while on the other, we are working to protect the lives of the people by cracking down against corruption, copying, paper leak mafia and rioters.”

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is scaling new heights of growth and development. “I am working with full dedication to ensure that this stream of progress and prosperity continues in coming years as we follow the path of good governance,” said Dhami.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was made chief minister for the first time on July 3, 2021, as a successor of Tirath Singh Rawat who lost his job within three months after taking the oath of office on 21 March. Tirath had replaced the present Haridwar Lok Sabha member Trivendra Singh Rawat who was asked by the BJP leadership to make an exit after four years in office.