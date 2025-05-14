Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for nationwide annual yatra to mark Op Sindoor

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suggested that the country should celebrate May 14 as Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra day to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor of the Indian armed forces.

Dhami made the suggestion while speaking to the people at the Dehradun chapter of ‘Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra’.

He urged the youths of Uttarakhand to look for the inspiration, discipline, bravery, and patriotism from the Indian armed forces to move ahead in life.

“Our armed forces and security services have proven themselves to be far ahead and more lethal for the enemy. This was clear from the immensely successful ‘Operation Sindoor’ that inflicted huge losses to the enemy with least casualties on our side. The country must commemorate this day as ‘Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra’ every year in the glory of the historic victory and success of Operation Sindoor,” said Dhami, adding, “Uttarakhand is a land of the braves and valors, where almost every family is engages in the service of the service.”

Today’s “Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra” is dedicated to the historic victory of “Operation Sindoor” carried out.

Through Operation Sindoor, India not only showcased bravery of its soldiers but also sent a clear message to the terrorists and its supporters that the new India will respond to their every act in their own languages. The country’s borders are now being protected with advanced indigenous technology” said Dhami praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.