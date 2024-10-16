Uttarakhand BJP predicts its victory in Kedarnath and defeat of anti-Sanatan Congress

A day after the byelection for the Kedarnath assembly constituency was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Uttarakhand BJP leadership attacked the Congress saying it will face a ‘Sanatani defeat’ in the Kedar Valley similar to the Kurukshetra in Haryana and Vaishno Devi assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ruling party leaders said the BJP’s Kedarnath bypoll win would put a lid on the Congress party’s alleged conspiracy against Sanatan.

The Uttarakhand BJP leaders on Wednesday alleged that Congress tried to divide ‘Sanatan’ voters in the recently-held assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir but got drubbings and now it would meet a similar fate in Kedarnath byelections as well.

Bhatt said the Kedar Valley voters would teach a lesson to those who want to divide Hindus and change the religious nature of the state. The state BJP president claimed, “The Congress links the results of the Badrinath assembly bypoll and the Ayodhya Lok Sabha poll as defeat of Sanatan. It must also consider the defeat in Kurukshetra and Vaishno Devi seats as a Sanatani mandate against it. The Congress ideology has been exposed before the nationalist and ‘Sanatani’ public of Devbhoomi. Everyone is watching how Rahul Gandhi in a foreign land advocates for breaking away from India and dividing the society within the nation. He lies on the reservations in the country but talks of ending it outside India. He supports eliminating Sanatan from the country like insects and mosquitoes but pretends to save the Kedarnath honour in the mountains, a self-contradictory belief of the Congress leader.”

BJP’s Senior Spokesperson Manvir Singh Chauhan, in his attack on Congress, said, “What does the Congress, propagating BJP’s loss in the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha elections and the Badrinath Assembly bypoll as a defeat of Sanatan, have to say on its defeats in Kurukshetra and Vaishno Devi?”

Chauhan asked the Opposition party, “Should its third consecutive defeat in Haryana, with more than 90 per cent Hindu population, be considered as a mandate of Sanatan? Nevertheless, Kedarnath voters will put a full stop to the politics of Congress conspiracy against Sanatan.”

Nearly 90,500 voters will elect their new representative in the Kedarnath assembly byelection on November 20. The seat will fill vacant owing to the demise of its late MLA Shaila Rani Rawat.