Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt re-elected unopposed

Mahendra Bhatt on Tuesday became Uttarakhand BJP president for the second consecutive time after the party’s state provincial council formalised his name.

This is the first occasion in state’s history when a sitting Uttarakhand BJP president has been re-elected for the second consecutive term. Bhatt’s first 3-year term as party president ended on June 30, 2025. This had necessitated elections for new party chief before July 1.

It’s notable that his re-election, an unprecedented move by the central leadership of the party, a foregone conclusion as no other party leaders filed his nomination on Monday the process began in front of the party’s central observer and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra.

On Tuesday as BJP’s state council met formally to stamp Bhatt’s name Malhotra formally announced his winner unopposed and declared him elected state president for the second time in a row.

Besides, eight senior leaders, including former Chief Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Tirath Singh, were elected as members of the BJP’s National Council. Other leaders elected to the BJP National Council from the state Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Union Minister Ajay Tamta, Nainital Lok Sabha MP Ajay Bhatt, Tehri Lok Sabha MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini.

As per BJP constitution these leaders including state president will represent Uttarakhand along with other states members, in the ceremonial meeting of the National Council to stamp the name of new national BJP chief who will replace Union minister JP Nadda.

Commenting on re-election of Mahendra Bhatt’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said “we achieved victories in all elections, and the organisation witnessed substantial expansion across the state. He has extensive political experience, from being a regular party worker to becoming the state president. He has greatly contributed to energizing the organization by bringing everyone together. All senior leaders together proposed his name on Monday for his reelection as State BJP President for the second time.”

The nomination process for electing new BJP President and National Council members began on Monday at the state BJP headquarter in Dehradun. No other party worker or leader filed their nominations.