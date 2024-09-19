Uttarakhand acting DGP’s comments against politicians trigger row; leaders ask him to stay within limits

Uttarakhand’s acting DGP Abhinav Kumar’s statement taking potshots at politicians has irritated leaders, who have asked him to “stay within his limits.”

Reacting to comments from political leaders questioning the law and order situation in the state, acting DGP Abhinav Kumar asked them to “have some faith in the state government and the police.”

A few days ago, Kumar covertly questioned political leaders about their statements on the alleged poor law and order situation in the state. He said, “Concerns were raised about the law and order and crime situation by some of our leaders. It’s fine; we respect their concern and criticism, but they must have some faith in the government and the police.” Kumar made this statement to the media while justifying the police encounter that resulted in the killing of a man allegedly involved in a Rs 5 crore decoity at a jewellery shop in Haridwar.

Advertisement

Kumar’s statement has irritated political leaders in Uttarakhand across party lines. Reacting to Kumar’s comments, former Chief Minister and Haridwar Lok Sabha MP Trivendra Singh Rawat said, “Although I have not seen his statement, the DGP must stay within his limits and refrain from making political comments or questioning leaders’ statements. He needs to understand the dignity and limitations of his position. Earlier, Trivendra had alleged that the “police is doing everything but its duties.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior BJP leader said the state police have indeed failed to address rising concerns about law and order, and senior leaders in the party should raise their concerns with the state and central leaderships.”

Another former Chief Minister of the state and Congress veteran, Harish Rawat, said, “I have heard Abhinav Kumar’s statement. If I were to request any retired officer to join the Congress party, he would be the best-suited person.”

Apart from Harish Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat, another former Chief Minister of the state, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, also questioned the policing in Uttarakhand in light of rising cases of loots and burglaries at business establishments, particularly jewellery shops. Nishank alleged that the police had failed to meet the expectations of the people of Uttarakhand on the law and order front.

In 2022, jewellery worth around Rs 16 crore was looted in broad daylight from a Reliance showroom in Dehradun on the day the President of India visited the state capital. The second big loot was committed at a jewellery shop in Vikasnagar, Dehradun, worth around Rs 8-10 crore. Recently, armed burglars committed another big dacoity at a jewellery shop in Haridwar. Although the police arrested several individuals during their investigation, they failed to recover any of the looted jewellery.