Uttar Pradesh’s GDP to hit Rs 32 lakh crore mark by March 2025: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to reach Rs 32 lakh crore by March 2025. He made the statement at the ‘Samriddhi’ round table conference organised by a leading media house here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the state’s economic accomplishments, enhanced security measures, industrial progress, and stringent actions against the mafia during his speech.

He contrasted his government’s approach with previous administrations, stating, “Earlier governments operated under a ‘One District, One Mafia’ policy, whereas we have branded Uttar Pradesh through the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.”

He highlighted the growth in the state’s GDP, which stood at Rs 12 lakh crore during previous regimes and has now reached Rs 26 lakh crore in 2023-24, with a target set for Rs 32 lakh crore.

CM Adityanath underscored the firm measures taken against the mafia in the state, asserting that his administration has zero tolerance for criminals.

“Our government responds to criminals and mafia with the same severity they used against citizens,” he remarked.

He noted the formation of an Anti-Land Mafia Task Force, which has reclaimed 64,000 acres of land from illegal possession. “Unlike past governments that provided support to the mafia, our government is working to eliminate their influence and ensure a mafia-free state by dismantling their protective networks”, he asserted.

The Chief Minister emphasised the strides made in investment and industrial development. He noted that when his government took office in 2017, the investment climate was dismal. However, Uttar Pradesh is now setting new benchmarks for investment.

He pointed to the successful organisation of the Global Investors Summit, which attracted investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore, significantly transforming the state’s economic landscape.

“Previously, securing Rs 20,000 crore in investments was considered a major achievement for our officials. Today, we have garnered Rs 40 lakh crore in proposals, paving the way for employment opportunities for 1.5 crore young people,” he stated.

Addressing security reforms, the CM outlined significant improvements in the police force. He informed the audience about the recruitment of 1.54 lakh police personnel and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into law enforcement.

“There was a time when criminals operated with the support of the police. Now, the situation has dramatically changed, with the UP Police fully equipped to instill fear in wrongdoers,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that police training has been extended, allowing for the simultaneous training of 6,000 officers, and collaboration with paramilitary and military centres has further enhanced the state’s security infrastructure.

Discussing infrastructure development, CM Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh now leads the nation in the number of expressways. “Once known for its pothole-ridden roads, the state today boasts some of the finest highways in the country,” he remarked.

He highlighted key projects, including the completion of the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, and ongoing work on the Ganga Expressway, which is set to have its main carriageway ready by the end of this year.

“The Gorakhpur-Link Expressway is now operational, and the nation’s first 12-lane expressway has been launched between Delhi and Meerut. Additionally, metro rail projects are underway in six cities, and India’s first waterway is now functional between Varanasi and Haldia”, he stated.

The Chief Minister detailed the ongoing initiatives to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major logistics hub, noting the construction of a logistics multimodal terminal in Varanasi and plans for a logistics hub in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

He highlighted that the state has secured 75 GI tags across its 75 districts, with Varanasi leading the way.

Emphasising achievements in trade and export, the CM pointed out that Moradabad now exports goods worth Rs 16,000 crore, while Bhadohi’s carpet industry has reached Rs 8,000 crore in exports.

He also mentioned Firozabad’s glass industry and Meerut’s sports goods industry, which have gained recognition as prominent brands both domestically and internationally.

The Chief Minister stressed that commerce is integral to the state’s economic growth, citing the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to illustrate that agriculture, cow protection, and business are interconnected and must progress together.

He added that Uttar Pradesh’s MSME sector and skilled workforce are fundamental to attracting large-scale investments. PM Modi’s Vishwakarma Yojana and the ODOP scheme are also generating employment alongside these significant investments, he added.

Concluding his speech, CM Adityanath expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh’s rapid economic growth, declaring it the fastest-emerging economy in the country.

He envisioned the state playing a pivotal role in India’s journey toward achieving a USD 5 trillion economy and moving swiftly towards becoming the nation’s top economic powerhouse shortly.