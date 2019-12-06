In a shocking incident that took place in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, a woman was shot in the face after she stopped dancing at a wedding.

According to reports, the video was shot on December 1, during a performance at a wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel’s daughter.

The incident has been caught on a video where a young woman, who was a part of a dancing group that came to perform at the wedding, is seen on the stage with a co-performer.

As soon as the woman stops dancing, a man in an inebriated state is heard saying, “Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired).”

While another man was heard saying, “Sudhir Bhaiya, aap goli chala hi do (Sudhir brother, you should fire the gun).”

Suddenly the woman was shot from behind, leaving everybody in a state of shock. The bullet hits her face.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Kanpur where she was admitted in a critical condition.

It is reported that one of the family members of the village headshot the woman.

Apart from the woman, the groom’s maternal uncles, Mithilesh and Akhilesh who were on the stage were also injured in the firing, police said.

A report was filed to the police by the groom’s paternal uncle Ram Pratap against an unknown man.

“We are trying to arrest the accused. We are making all the efforts to bring the culprit to justice,” senior police officer Ankit Mittal said.

A similar incident was reported in 2016 in Bathinda, Punjab, where a 25-year-old dancer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding. Victim Kulwinder Kaur, who was pregnant, was shot in the stomach while performing at the stage and died on the spot.