Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, has greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on their Statehood Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तप, परंपरा और संस्कृति की पावन भूमि रहा यह राज्य आज आत्मनिर्भर भारत के निर्माण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि चौतरफा विकास की ओर अग्रसर यह प्रदेश यूं ही नई ऊंचाइयों को छूता रहे।”

On the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state was now moving towards becoming ‘Atmanirbhar UP’ and the state was firmly on the path of progress and development.

The foundation day celebrations will continue for three days till January 26.

Uttar Pradesh Diwas or the Uttar Pradesh Day is observed as the foundation day of this state. It was on this very same day in 1950 that Uttar Pradesh was renamed. Earlier, the state was known as the United Provinces.

This idea of celebrating the day was proposed by the then Governor Ram Naik and the first UP Diwas was celebrated in 2018.

The main programme is being held at Awadh Shilpgram with state Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath as the guests.

Besides the state capital Lucknow, events are being held in all the 75 districts of the state.

This year the theme of Uttar Pradesh Diwas is ‘Self-reliant Uttar Pradesh: Women, youths, Farmers: Development of all, Honour to All.’

Dignitaries and people contributing in different fields will be honoured on the occasion. The state government will also be presenting ‘Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman’ this year to deserving individuals.

An app of the MSME department ‘Udhyam Sarthi’ is being launched on this occasion.

