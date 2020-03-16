In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 16-year-old girl was raped and her nose was slit by a man who allegedly barged into her house at Sharda Nagar area in Lakhimpur district, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered against the man and the girl has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional forces have been deployed at the village since the accused belongs to another community.

According to police, the survivor is a school dropout and her parents are wage labourers.

The girl was alone at her home on Sunday when the accused, identified as Gautam Raidas, 20, allegedly barged into the house with a knife and locked her inside. When the girl resisted his advances, he slit her nose with the knife and raped her. Later, Gautam fled from the spot.

The girl somehow managed to get aid from her neighbours who called her parents.

She was then taken to the police station and an FIR was lodged.

Ajay Mishra, SHO of Kotwali police station, said, “We have booked Gautam Raidas and will arrest him soon.”

The girl’s statement will be recorded in front of the magistrate after her treatment, Mishra added.