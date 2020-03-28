Yogi Adityanath government has arranged 1000 buses for those migrant workers stranded on the border districts due to nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday night, the officials of Transport Department, bus drivers and conductors were contacted to help the people who were stranded in Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, and Aligarh among other places, an official said.

“Till late in the night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was busy issuing instructions for arranging buses for the purpose,” the spokesperson told.

“Chief Minister also directed officials to arrange for food and water for such people and their families,” he added.

In the due process, on Saturday morning, senior police officers reached Charbagh bus station in Lucknow to ensure that those arriving there were provided with food and water.

As per the spokesperson, state’s DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi and Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Kumar Pande were personally present at the bus station to monitor the arrangements.

The bus further left for Kanpur, Ballia, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Faizabad, Basti, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Etawah, Bahraich and Shravasti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight in order to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Amid the lockdown, many workers, mostly from UP and Bihar, are stranded in different cities for which this is a significant step by the Yogi Adityanath government.