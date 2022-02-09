Use of Plastic Wastes in Iron and Steel Making; Union Steel Minister Calls for looking at all possibilities

The Union Steel Minister, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh convened a meeting with the senior officials of Ministry, Shri Anshuman Tripathi, Member, National Security Advisory Board and Director Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) here today to deliberate on the prospects of use of plastic wastes in iron and steel making. The utilization/disposal of plastic wastes is an important environmental issue and need to be addressed. Most of the countries across the globe are exploring options for effective utilization of the plastic wastes and some countries are using these wastes in iron & steel industry.

Accordingly, discussions were held on the suitability and pros & cons of the use of plastic wastes in areas such as Coke Ovens, Blast Furnaces and Electric Arc Furnaces. Discussions were also held on the quantum of use of plastic wastes presently practices by the steel industry, the pre-treatment process involved including its segregation; the techno-economics and the effect on emissions on its use in the steel making processes etc. The Steel Minister directed Secretary (Steel) Shri Sanjay kumar Singh to interact with the officials of Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change in this regard. The Steel Minister also directed that a roadmap for utilization of plastic waste by the steel sector be prepared by SRTMI within one month.