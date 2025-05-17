US mission warns people staying beyond their authorised period to face deportation or ban

The US Embassy in India on Saturday warned that people who stay in the country beyond their authorised period of stay will face deportation or a permanent ban on travelling to America in the future.

”If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future,” the embassy said in a social media post on ‘X’.

The announcement came a day after a federal appeals court in the US refused to allow the Trump administration to restart deporting migrants to nations other than their own without prior notice or the opportunity to seek protection from persecution or torture.

The US First Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Trump administration’s request to block a lower court decision halting the policy. The court’s decision came amid rising concerns over reported plans to send migrants to Libya, a country criticised for the mistreatment of detainees and ongoing civil unrest.

The appellate panel voiced several “concerns” about letting the government resume the policy, including “the irreparable harm that will result from wrongful removals in this context.” Earlier in March, the US District Judge Brian Murphy stopped the Trump administration from deporting migrants to nations other than their own without prior written notice and a chance to contest the removal from the US, CNN reported.

Earlier in April, US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reminded all foreign nationals present in the country for over 30 days that the deadline to register under the Alien Registration Act is April 11.

The law requires all foreign nationals in the United States for more than 30 days to register with the federal government. Failure to register is considered a crime, punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both.