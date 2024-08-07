US keen on partnering Odisha in commercial sector: US Consul General Larson

The industrial climate in Odisha is very encouraging and the United States of America is keen to partner with the state for commercial engagement, US Consul General at Hyderabad Jennifer Larson said here on Wednesday.

Larson, who called on Chief Minister Mohan Majhi at the State Secretariat to discuss ways to strengthen partnership between the US and Odisha, later appreciated the vibrant culture of Odisha.

The US is interested in supporting Odisha in all possible sectors as per the priorities of the state, she added.

Advertisement

Welcoming the Consul General, Chief Minister Majhi emphasised strengthening of the partnership between US and Odisha in various sectors such as industries, education, renewable energy, tourism & culture.

Citing Odisha’s advantageous multidimensional ecosystem such as trained man-power, availability of land, water and energy, he sought for cooperation of US Consul in facilitating larger participation of US industries in the upcoming Utkarsh Utkal Conclave (formerly Make-in-Odisha) which will be held from 6-7 months from now.

Majhi further said that the BJP government in the state is keen for collaboration with US Universities in frontier areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Seeking cooperation in higher education with partnership between the US and Odisha, he hoped the US would come forward with investment for setting up the semiconductor industry in Odisha.

Further, the CM extended an invitation to American companies to explore the vast potential of Odisha and explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. He expressed his desire to promote cultural exchanges, educational collaborations and people to people connections.