US deportation of Indians: Punjab Police SIT registers 8 FIRs against travel agents

In a major crackdown on fraudulent immigration consultants exploiting innocent individuals, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab Police has taken strict action to dismantle the multinational human trafficking nexus operating in the region.

This action pertains to the Indian citizens who had been deported from the United States of America and had landed in Amritsar. Punjab Police has recorded statements against travel agents who defrauded them with false promises of illegal entry into the United States.

Acting on Complaints from victims, Punjab Police has registered a total of eight first information reports (FIRs) including two in district police and six in the NRI Affairs Wing of the Punjab Police, against travel agents based on the statements of deportees.

The SIT being headed by ADGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha, and consisting of ADGP Internal Security Shive Kumar Verma, IGP Provisioning Dr S Boopathi and DIG Border Range Range Satinder Singh, is closely monitoring the investigation and ensuring that all actions are carried out effectively and with due diligence.

Senior police officials have personally met the returnees to address their grievances and assure them of due process of law.

Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from various districts and commissionerates are working tirelessly in coordination with the SIT to bring these offenders to justice.

DGP Gaurav Yadav reaffirmed the Punjab Police’s commitment to act against the chain of fraudulent immigration networks and end the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

He emphasized that the SIT is dedicated to ensuring accountability and legal action against those responsible for illegal human trafficking.

The Punjab Police urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent immigration activities to the authorities.

The Punjab Police remains steadfast in its mission to protect the rights of its people and prevent further exploitation by unscrupulous agents.