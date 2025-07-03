Urban Local Bodies crucial to strengthening democracy and achieving developed India vision: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday stated that urban local bodies play a crucial role in strengthening the foundations of democracy. He emphasised that elected representatives of these bodies must carry out their responsibilities with a focus on the vision of Developed India 2047, guided by innovation, strong leadership, and practical skills.

He urged all representatives to take a pledge: “My corporation, my council, my municipality, and my city should be counted among the cleanest and most beautiful cities in the world.” Birla was addressing public representatives from across the country after inaugurating the two-day National Conference on ‘Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and the Role of Urban Local Bodies in Nation Building’ held at the ICAT-2 Campus Auditorium in Manesar.

Advertisement

As the Chief Guest, Birla inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Deputy Speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, and Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat Utpal Kumar Singh.

Advertisement

Birla noted that urban local body representatives, by adopting a proactive and positive approach, can bring dynamic and impactful changes to urban governance. He observed that these bodies—being the smallest yet most significant democratic institutions—are playing an increasingly vital role in steering the country in a progressive direction.

He said that the objective of this national gathering is to explore ways to further strengthen India’s democratic institutions and contribute to building a brighter future. Over the course of the two-day conference, urban local body representatives will engage in meaningful discussions, share innovative ideas, and contribute valuable insights, all aligned with the vision of New India and Developed India 2047.

Birla also highlighted the indispensable role of urban local bodies in nation-building, emphasising that local representatives serve as the closest link between citizens and governance. In a democracy, along with the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, urban and Panchayati Raj institutions serve as essential bridges connecting the government to the grassroots. While legislative bodies frame laws for public welfare, the executive ensures their implementation. Local self-governance, he said, is a cornerstone of democracy, with urban local bodies playing a pivotal role in deepening democratic engagement.