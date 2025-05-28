UPSC’s new online application portal comes into effect

The Union Public Service Commission’s new application portal, where registration and filling up of application forms can be done, came into effect on Wednesday.

“The New Application Portal is being launched with effect from 28.05.2025,” it said, adding that applications for CDS Exam-II, 2025 and NDA&NA-II, 2025 will be accepted only through the new online application portal.

Advertisement

“This arrangement will facilitate candidates to fill up the first three parts anytime and keep ready for applying to any UPSC examination whenever notified with updates as may be required, thereby saving time and avoiding last minute rush,” the communique said.

Advertisement

All applicants are required to fill up the application and upload their documents in the newly introduced portal afresh by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in.

The old One Time Registration (OTR) module will not be applicable henceforth, the release said.

Applicants are strongly advised to use their Aadhar Card as ID document in the Universal Application for easy, effortless and seamless verification and authentication of ID and other details after which it serves as a permanent and common record for all examinations, it said.