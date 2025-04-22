UPSC results out; a dream come true for topper Shakti Dubey among 1009

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on Tuesday, announced the results for the Civil Service Examination 2024 with three among the top five toppers being women.

A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination. Of them, 1,009 (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services following multiple screening processes.

An annual affair, the civil services examination is conducted in three stages including preliminary, main and interview. As per the statement from the UPSC, a total of 1,129 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process which includes 180 posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 55 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and 147 in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Additionally, there are 605 vacancies in Central Services Group ‘A’ and 142 in Group ‘B’ Services, the Commission mentioned. It also stated that the marks will be made available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shakti Dubey topped the list with All India Rank 1. A science graduate in Biochemistry from University of Allahabad, Dubey’s father serves in the police while mother is a housewife. Dubey qualified the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

A commerce graduate from MS University of Baroda, Harshita Goyal, bagged the second rank. She also qualified with political science and international relations as her optional subjects.

Securing AIR 3, Dongre Archit Parag from Pune, is a graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from VIT Vellore, as per the reports Dongre quit his IT job to prepare for the UPSC exams. This was his second attempt at the highly competitive examination, the first being in 2023 where he was placed at Rank 153. Dongre chose Philosophy as his optional subject.

Securing AIR 4 is Shah Margi Chirag. She has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, and qualified sociology as her optional subject.

Born and brought up in Delhi, Akash Garg secured AIR 5 in the results. An alumnus of CRPF Public School, Rohini Garg completed his B Tech degree in Computer Science (CS) and Engineering from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Son of a businessman Garg opted for Sociology as his optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men. Their educational qualifications range from graduation in Engineering, Humanities, Science, Commerce, Medical Science, and Architecture from premier institutions of the country such as IIT, NIT, VIT, JNU, University of Delhi, and University of Allahabad, the statement went on to read.

Further, the top 25 successful candidates have opted for a wide range of optional subjects in the Written (Main) Examination, including Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Geography, Mathematics, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science & International Relations, Public Administration, Sociology, and Literature of Tamil Language. The recommended candidates also include 45 Persons with Benchmark Disability, comprising 12 Orthopedically Handicapped, eight Visually Challenged, 16 Hearing Impaired, and 09 with Multiple Disabilities.