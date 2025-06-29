UP’s Mission 2031 aims for massive overhaul to transform villages

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a large-scale development initiative focused on rural transformation.

As a part of Mission 2031, the government aims to modernise and enrich villages across the state by significantly upgrading their infrastructure and services.

In a recent meeting with the Central Finance Commission, the state government submitted a proposal seeking over Rs 2.15 lakh crore for rural local bodies. This proposal is seen as a major step toward realising the vision of a self-reliant and developed rural Uttar Pradesh.

Officials here on Sunday said as part of this roadmap, the state government has proposed Rs 1,74,755 crore for gram panchayats, Rs 17,334 crore for block-level development, and Rs 22,940 crore for district panchayats. The total allocation is earmarked for essential infrastructure improvements, repairs, and maintenance, marking one of the most comprehensive rural investment drives in the state’s history.

Notably, the ‘Mission 2031’ blueprint also includes a Rs 1.29 lakh crore infrastructure development roadmap for the state’s 17 municipal corporations, indicating the government’s dual focus on both urban and rural transformation.

CM Yogi Adityanath has set a clear goal—by the year 2031, every village in Uttar Pradesh should be self-reliant and prosperous. Under this mission, the focus is on improving basic amenities like roads, water supply, electricity, and infrastructure. By presenting this proposal to the Central Finance Commission, the UP government has shown that rural development is one of its top priorities.

This massive initiative, involving an investment of Rs 2.15 lakh crore in rural areas, is expected to not only improve the overall condition of villages but also generate employment and raise the standard of living for rural residents.

