UP’s effort for overall development commendable: World Bank

The World Bank has lauded the efforts made in the last six years under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the mission of overall development in Uttar Pradesh.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, a 20-member delegation of the World Bank said according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, infrastructure development, industrialisation, garbage disposal, poverty alleviation, planned urbanisation, environmental protection, etc. have been done in UP in the last six years.

“Today, the way UP is working by preparing an action plan according to sector-wise needs it is going to bring about a comprehensive change in this largest state of the country,” WB officials commented.

During this special meeting under the leadership of World Bank Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer, discussions were held on mutual cooperation and future action plan for overall development according to the potential and possibilities of UP.

Many representatives of the group, who had come to UP a decade ago, while praising the development works done in the state, congratulated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this achievement.

Executive Director Parameswaran Iyer informed that a World Bank delegation has come to UP after visiting Maharashtra and Gujarat. There are people representing 100 powerful countries of the world in this delegation.

He said a lot of good work is being done in the country in the last nine years and in UP in the last six years under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

He said that the mission of the World Bank has always been poverty alleviation, but now they have special emphasis on environment promotion as well. Uttar Pradesh can play a big role in this direction, he said.

Earlier, while welcoming the group on their arrival in UP, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that due to planned efforts, today UP has come out of the category of sick state and has become the leading economy of the country.

Looking at the latest figures of NITI Aayog, UP has been successful in bringing its 5.5 crore population out of the poverty line in the last six years, he claimed.

The chief minister said that more than 96 lakh MSME units are operating in UP, which along with creating employment in the state are making UP a hub of exports. In the last 6 years, UP has succeeded in increasing its exports to double.

The chief minister said that UP is a state of possibilities. It is home to 16 percent of India’s population, making UP the country’s largest consumer and labor market. Apart from this, UP is also the center of India’s culture and spiritual consciousness. While working in this direction, Uttar Pradesh is saving its heritage and its ancient cities. The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh is a state of limitless possibilities, in such a situation, association with the World Bank will prove to be beneficial and fruitful for UP.

Discussing the changed industrial environment of the state with the World Bank team, the Chief Minister said that last February, Uttar Pradesh had organized the Global Investors Summit-2023, in which UP had received investment proposals worth more than Rs 36 lakh crore. In a few months, we are going to organize a ground breaking ceremony to put investment proposals on the ground, in which investment proposals worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore are being prepared in UP, he added.

The chief minister said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the country has moved towards becoming a $5 trillion economy. In such a situation, UP has also decided to make the state’s economy $ 1 trillion by deciding its role in this. Today’s UP is ready to play its role as the growth engine of India and is one of the leading states of the country not only in ease of doing business but also in ease of living.