Uproar in RS over SP leader’s remark on Rana Sanga: House adjourned briefly after heated exchange of words

The atmosphere heated up in the Rajya Sabha on Friday after BJP Members protested against SP member Ramji Lal Suman’s remark on Rana Sanga, and demanded his apology. A war of words broke out between the treasury and the Opposition, and the Chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes amid din.

The BJP has demanded strict action against Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman for calling 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga a “traitor”, leading to widespread protests. Members of the Karni Sena attacked the residence of the SP MP in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday over his statement and demanded an apology, but the SP leader said yesterday he would not retract his remarks.

Pacifying the members, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said,” There is always an occasion when we are carried away by emotion, we must be in the rectification area but I wish to make it very clear, sentiments of the people are very precious. Similarly, the dignity of a Member of the House, his security, and his prestige are equally important. I would appeal to all segments of the House that what happened in the House was expunged for a simple reason. ”

He said it was outrageous, it was unexpected of a Member, but the problem, because of technology, is that ”whatever we expunge is expunged only in our record. Social media gives traction to it”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “…Regarding the remarks made about Rana Sanga—even if those words have been expunged from the records, they are still being circulated widely on social media and news platforms. How can anyone accept such remarks? The language and tone in which the honorable member (Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman) spoke about Rana Sanga are completely unacceptable…”

As soon as the proceedings of the House started, BJP MPs started sloganeering.. Uproar erupted in the House when BJP Member Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal raised the issue of SP MP Suman’s statement on Rana Sanga. He said, “We will not compromise on this issue until Congress and Ramji Suman ji apologise.”

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “We must introspect and reflect that, on such sensitive issues, if we do not send a message of peace and tranquillity, we will be failing in our duty. In every situation, there may be occasions when we are carried away by emotions, but we must always strive for rectification.

”However, I wish to make it very clear that the sentiments of the people are very precious. At the same time, the dignity, security, and prestige of a member of this house are equally important…”

MP Pramod Tiwari said “Rana Sanga was the hero of this country”.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that he respected patriots, but he added ”It does not mean we take law in our hands. and indulge in violence at one’s house.” He condemned the violence at the SP member’s house in Agra. He insisted that such anti-Dalit action will not be tolerated.

Kharge’s remarks infuriated the ruling party. BJP members alleged that Kharge is trying to link the case to caste. The treasury members said no compromise will be made until Ramji Suman and opposition leader Kharge apologize in the matter.

Rijiju said that Suman’s statement is insulting and highly condemnable. The minister said that he condemned Kharge’s comment that Suman’s house was attacked because he was a Dalit. He said that this is not a caste or religious issue.

Intervening, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said LoP Kharge is trying to turn the matter towards caste, and this is condemnable.

The Chair said he would want ”this House to unanimously endorse that as Members of this House they will maintain the highest rectitude when it comes to sensitive issues”.

He further said, ”Words were chosen that were avoidable. Aspersions were cast, that should not have happened. Historical perspective was absolutely in oblivion for making reflections about one of the greatest fighters and sons of Bharat. I would therefore urge everyone that the Hon’ble Member, after having made the observations, has accepted the expunction. ….Let us make it a little more in harmony with our values. And similarly, what was reflected by Kharge Ji, we have to take care of the security of the person concerned also.”