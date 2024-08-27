Uproar in Himachal assembly over Kangna’s statement on farmers

The Monsoon session of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a huge uproar on Tuesday with heated exchanges between the ruling and Opposition over the statement made by the MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency and actress Kangana Ranaut regarding farmers.

During the session, both the ruling party and the Opposition raised slogans against each other.

The Kangana Ranaut issue echoed in the House when the Opposition BJP walked out of the House on the issue of law and order.

Advertisement

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan moved a resolution condemning the statement of Kangna Ranaut.

Chauhan condemned the Opposition’s walkout and said that it should have discussed the statement made by Kangana Ranaut about farmers, not the law and order in the state.

He said, “Kangana’s statement has hurt the sentiments of crores of farmers of the country and this issue should be discussed in the House as we wanted to the stand of BJP on the issue.”

Chauhan called it unfortunate to call farmers rapists and terrorists.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also supported Harsh Vardhan’s resolution and said that the opposition should introspect on its behavior. He said the farmers of the country are very angry with Kangana for the statement.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu supported the proposal of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and said that the opposition should have discussed the issue.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that Kangana Ranaut has spoken shamelessly about the farmers. He said Kangana’s statement can deteriorate the law and order situation.

He also said that the chief minister should register an FIR against Kangana.

Speaking on the same issue, MLA Kuldeep Rathore said the entire farmer community is hurt by Kangana Ranaut’s statement. He said Kangana always has a habit of saying absurd things. “More than seven hundred farmers have lost their lives in the farmers’ movement,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur opposed the discussion on Kangana Ranaut’s statement in the House saying a person who cannot present her side in the House on his own, cannot be discussed in the House as per tradition.

He also said that Kangana’s statement is her personal opinion and the BJP Legislative Party is the opinion of the party’s high command.

During this, the Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania ruled that the House had passed a condemnation motion against Kangana Ranaut for her statement. In such a situation, there is no need for further discussion on this.