UPDIC attracts over ₹28,000 crore in investment proposals, emerges as a major hub for defence manufacturing

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), continues to make rapid strides in transforming the state into a key hub for defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Strategically spread across six nodes – Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot – the corridor is aligned with the government of India’s vision to strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities in the defence sector.

Advertisement

As per UPEIDA’s report dated March 19, 2025, UPDIC has received investment proposals worth ₹28,761.88 crore. Of the 2,001.27 hectares of land procured for the project, 923.24 have been allotted to industries. 57 companies have been allotted land across the six nodes for defence production and allied manufacturing.

Advertisement

UPEIDA officials here on Thursday claimed that several major companies have commenced commercial production. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd has invested ₹1,500 crore in Kanpur to establish South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition facility. Amitec Electronic Ltd (₹330 crore) and Werywin Defence Pvt Ltd (₹65 crore) are now operational in Aligarh, focusing on electronic warfare, satellite systems, and small arms. In Kanpur, Adhunik Material and Sciences Pvt Ltd (₹35 crore) and A.R Polymers Pvt Ltd (₹48 crore) are producing defence textiles and ballistic-grade polymer materials.

Driving the corridor’s success are key government initiatives designed to fuel industrial growth, enhance skill development, and foster innovation. The UP A&D Unit Employment Promotion Policy 2024, launched on January 24, 2025, aims to accelerate job creation in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Additionally, the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), with an outlay of ₹400 crore, is paving the way for advanced testing facilities in Kanpur and Lucknow. Centres of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU are spearheading cutting-edge research to bridge critical R&D gaps, while the Defence Technology and Test Centre (DTTC) in Lucknow is further strengthening training and testing capabilities.

Speaking on the corridor’s progress, Nand Gopal Nandi, UP Minister of Industrial Development and Investment Promotion, stated here, “UPDIC’s six strategic nodes will not only strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem but also play a transformative role in driving economic development across their respective regions while generating large-scale employment opportunities for the local population.”

Prominent investments include Global Engineers Ltd (₹2,254 crore, Jhansi) for the production of nitrocellulose, single-base propellants, and allied products; Ancor Research Labs (₹550 crore, Aligarh) for drone and electronic warfare equipment manufacturing, expected to commence operations by mid-2026; Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) (₹400 crore) for a missile propulsion manufacturing unit; and NextStrat Tech Vision LLP (₹400 crore) to produce 155 mm shells, solid propellants, and TNT filling.

In Lucknow, Aerolloy Technologies Ltd is nearing completion of a ₹320 crore titanium castings facility, while BrahMos Aerospace has invested ₹300 crore in setting up a manufacturing unit for BrahMos missile systems, with construction in full swing.

Node-Wise Investment proposed:

Kanpur: ₹12,683.58 crore investment proposals; 210.60 hectares of land allotted out of 222.86 hectares procured.

Jhansi: ₹9,139.40 crore proposals; 531 hectares allotted out of 1,087.03 hectares procured.

Aligarh: ₹3,419.28 crore proposals; 64 hectares allotted in Phase 1 out of 87 hectares procured.

Lucknow: ₹2,611.19 crore proposals; 117.5 hectares allotted in Phase 1 out of 160.41 hectares procured.

Agra: ₹709 crore proposals; 41 hectares (Phase 1) and 81.68 hectares (Phase 2) procured.

Chitrakoot: ₹180 crore proposals; 102 hectares (Phase 1) and 226 hectares (Phase 2) procured.