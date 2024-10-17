UP wins battle against AES and JE as no death reported so far this year

In a significant achievement of Uttar Pradesh, no death has been reported deaths from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) so far this year, according to data from the Jal Jeevan Mission here on Thursday.

The death toll from the diseases — comprising 137 AES-related and 12 JE-related fatalities — had plummeted to 149 in 2018.

The state government data reveal a sharp decline in AES cases, a drop from 1,472 in 2018 to 116 in 2024, while JE cases fell from 174 to just 5 over the same period.

The survey covered the districts of Gorakhpur, Basti, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, and Sant Kabir Nagar in the Purvanchal region, which has been the hardest hit by the two diseases.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been actively combating these diseases which have been responsible for the deaths of 50,000 children in Purvanchal between 2005 and 2017 since his tenure as an MP from Gorakhpur. However, his efforts gained further momentum after he assumed office as the chief minister of the state in 2017.

Officials said the current statistics reveal a significant success with only one death each reported in Bahraich and Kushinagar over the last two years, with no other JE fatalities elsewhere. AES cases have dropped by an astonishing 99%.

The turning point came with the launch and expansion of the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This initiative aimed to provide tap water to every household, a critical factor in curbing water-borne infections and enhancing overall health.

According to Jal Jeevan Mission reports, 85-92% of households in the affected districts now have tap water connections. This achievement is credited with reducing water-borne infections and boosting public health resilience. The initiative not only ensures hydration but also fortifies the immune system, crucial in combating mosquito-borne diseases like JE.

Notably, the year 2005 witnessed the JE and AES epidemic, with over 6,000 children falling victim and more than 1,400 deaths. Gorakhpur, the epicenter of the outbreak, was under scanner. Despite concerted efforts and policies, the situation remained dire, with fatalities surpassing 50,000 by 2017.

The first case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Uttar Pradesh was reported in 1978. Over the next two decades, more than 30 percent of those affected succumbed to the disease, with children in the eastern districts of the state being the hardest hit. JE, caused by the bite of Culex mosquitoes, and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), commonly known as brain fever, became a persistent threat. Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the government implemented a comprehensive plan to combat these diseases by ensuring cleanliness, providing clean water, and accelerating vaccination efforts through the Health Department.

Additional Chief Secretary, Namami Gange, and Rural Water Supply Department Anurag Srivastava said, “Availability of clean water across the eastern Uttar Pradesh has reduced cases of deadly Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), including Japanese Encephalitis (JE), which had claimed the lives of thousands of children in the past. We will soon achieve our goal of providing tap water to 100% of households. Clean water is the primary requirement for a healthy life. We are committed to achieving this goal.”

The numbers up to August 13, 2024, show the turnaround in the battle against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Uttar Pradesh. In Gorakhpur, where about 92.13% of households now have access to tap water, there have been no JE-related deaths reported this year, a stark contrast to three deaths recorded in 2018.

Similarly, in Maharajganj 87.83% and in Basti 86.53% of households are connected to tap water, and there have been no JE deaths this year or in 2018. Siddharth Nagar has achieved 85.06% tap water connectivity as of August 13, with no deaths reported this year, despite four deaths in 2018.

Kushinagar, with 90.73% tap water connectivity, has also seen zero deaths this year, compared to two deaths in 2018. Sant Kabir Nagar reports 89.20% water connectivity, with no deaths in either 2018 or 2024. In Balarampur 93% and Bahraich 92.66% of rural households now have access to tap water.