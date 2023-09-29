UP: Wall of under-construction building collapses in Lucknow, operation underway to rescue labourers

Several people were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on Thursday night in Lucknow, police said.

“Information was received at 11:30 pm that a land subsidence occurred at a multi-level parking being built here. As a result, some temporary hutments have collapsed. Some people have been injured. Seven people have been rescued and are undergoing primary treatment,” Lucknow ADCP Syed Ali Abbas told ANI.

He further mentioned that a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived on the spot to rescue labourers who were trapped under the debris.

“A team of police, fire services and SDRF came to the spot. Efforts are being made to rescue those who are buried,” police official said.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement