UP to launch financial inclusion scheme at gram panchayat level starting July 1

In a bid to take financial inclusion to the grassroots, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a special saturation campaign across all Gram Panchayats in the state.

Scheduled to run from July 1 to September 30, 2025, the initiative aims to ensure last-mile delivery of key financial services to eligible citizens.

Launched under the directives of the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the campaign will focus on extending the benefits of flagship central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to every deserving individual.

Officials here on Friday said the primary objective of the campaign is to ensure 100% coverage of all eligible beneficiaries who have so far been left out of these schemes.

Alongside enrolment in financial schemes, the drive will also prioritize KYC re-verification of dormant Jan Dhan accounts, opening of new bank accounts, and registration in insurance and pension schemes.

This state-wide campaign reflects the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to inclusive development under the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” bringing financial empowerment to every corner of rural society.

The Director General of Institutional Finance, Uttar Pradesh, has issued clear instructions to all District Magistrates and departmental officials to run the financial inclusion campaign with strong leadership at the district level.

As per the guidelines given to the district administration:

– At least one camp must be organized in every Gram Panchayat.

– A detailed strategy will be prepared through DLCC meetings.

– Participation of all departmental officials at the block, panchayat, and public levels must be ensured.

– Weekly review and monitoring will be done to regularly track progress.

