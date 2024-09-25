UP to get semiconductor manufacturing unit: Jitin Prasada

Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada has announced that Uttar Pradesh is all set to get a semiconductor manufacturing unit, adding that the state will be among the few places to have such niche facilities.

“India is a major investment destination across sectors including semiconductors and within the country. Uttar Pradesh is among the top states and would turn out to be the “growth engine of India” going ahead,” Prasada said.

“We will start work on a semiconductor plant in Uttar Pradesh also,” the minister said while addressing the 21st Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). Prasada’s statement holds importance as it comes just days after India and the US tied up to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the country.

Advertisement

“The Prime Minister recently signed an MoU for chip manufacturing with the US. The focus is that these technologies will be more and more visible in the day-to-day life of people going ahead and it’s necessary that we understand these technologies at the earliest,” he said, adding that semiconductors are key to India’s digital transformation goals.

He also emphasised on the Union government’s focus of taking the technology’s benefit across the country and to the interior and rural areas. Noting that convergence and partnership are key for the growth of semiconductor development, the Minister said, “The India-US partnership will have far reaching impact.”