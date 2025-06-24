UP to get 4 high-tech rescue centers to curb human-wildlife conflict

In a significant step to reduce human-wildlife conflict, the Uttar Pradesh forest and wildlife department is establishing four modern rescue centres in Meerut, Pilibhit, Maharajganj, and Chitrakoot to manage the increasing encounters between people and large carnivores, including tigers, leopards, and jackals.

Uttar Pradesh is taking a significant step to reduce human-wildlife conflict as the state Forest and Wildlife Department is establishing four modern rescue centres in Meerut, Pilibhit, Maharajganj, and Chitrakoot to manage the increasing encounters between people and large carnivores, including tigers, leopards, and jackals.

These centres are strategically located, covering the regions of Western UP, Terai, Awadh, and Bundelkhand, to safely house wild animals that stray into human settlements. This initiative aims to ensure both the protection of wildlife and the safety of people living near forest areas.

Chief Forest Conservator Anuradha Vemuri informed here on Tuesday that rescue centres are being built in the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary (Meerut), Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Sohagibarwa Wildlife Sanctuary (Maharajganj), and Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary (Chitrakoot). The state government has sanctioned Rs 57.20 crore for the project, which is being executed by Construction and Design Services (CNDS). Most of the construction is now complete, and operations will begin soon after staffing and equipment arrangements are finalized.

These rescue centres are equipped with modern facilities, including treatment units, quarantine zones, watch towers, accommodation blocks, and training halls. They are designed to provide rapid response, care, and rehabilitation for captured wild animals. Manpower and support will be provided by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), as human-wildlife conflict is categorized under disaster response.

Highlighting CM Yogi Adityanath’s past efforts in this direction, Vemuri emphasised that these rescue centres will serve as a milestone in minimising dangerous encounters and promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.