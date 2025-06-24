UP to equip 2.35 lakh govt buildings with rooftop rainwater harvesting system

The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking an extensive campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, aiming to strengthen water conservation and address groundwater depletion.

In this regard, the government aims to equip 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across Uttar Pradesh with a rooftop rainwater harvesting system.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems installed, and plans are in place to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months. This initiative is a significant move toward recharging groundwater levels and conserving water for future generations.

Officials here on Tuesday said so far, 16 districts — including Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Pilibhit — have successfully achieved the 100 per cent target for rainwater harvesting installation in all eligible government buildings.

This marks a significant milestone in the Yogi government’s water conservation efforts. This achievement not only underscores the state’s commitment to environmental protection but also offers renewed hope for regions grappling with water scarcity. The widespread installation of rainwater harvesting systems is a vital step toward securing a sustainable and water-resilient future.

The state’s Jal Shakti Department is running the “Catch the Rain 2025” campaign to promote rainwater harvesting across the state. As part of this, a plan has been chalked out to install rainwater harvesting systems in different government and semi-government buildings. Under this plan, these systems will soon be set up in more than one lakh buildings.

