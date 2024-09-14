UP sets record, achieves decade’s worth of consolidation work in one year

In a major achievement, Uttar Pradesh has set a record in consolidation work, achieving results equivalent to a decade’s worth of work in just the past year.

In the first eight months of the current financial year, land consolidation has been successfully completed in 82 villages across 40 districts. During the previous fiscal year (2023-24), consolidation work was carried out in 781 villages in 74 districts. These efforts are helping resolve longstanding land boundary disputes, paving the way for village development, and ensuring that farmers benefit from government schemes.

In addition to the consolidation work, the state has held 705 Gram Adalats (village courts) since September last year. These courts have helped resolve 25,523 cases, furthering the government’s commitment to swift and transparent dispute resolution for farmers.

This progress aligns with the directives issued during a high-level meeting in September 2023, where the Yogi government instructed the Consolidation Department to focus on resolving land boundary disputes to promote rural development, ensure access to government schemes, and free government land from encroachments.

Consolidation Commissioner GS Naveen said here on Saturday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to get consolidation done to settle farm-related disputes of farmers in a transparent and quality manner. He also instructed the launch of dedicated campaigns and the establishment of Gram Adalats (village courts) for effective dispute resolution.

As a result, in the current financial year alone, consolidation has been completed in 82 villages across 40 districts within just eight months. However, 51 villages were excluded from the process under Section 6 (1) of the Act, as consolidation was deemed unfeasible in these areas.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, consolidation was successfully completed in 781 villages across 74 districts, including 330 villages that had been awaiting resolution for over a decade. The process was also completed in 463 villages in 2022-23 and 231 villages in 2021-22, marking a new record compared to the past decade.

Remarkably, the consolidation process was finally completed in eight villages where disputes had been pending for more than 50 years, 72 villages with disputes of 30 to 50 years, and 296 villages with pending issues of 10 to 30 years.

Notably, in Azamgarh district, the consolidation process in villages Mahuva and Gomadih, which had been pending for 63 and 56 years respectively, was finally completed. Similarly, the villages of Sawana and Bareji in Ghazipur had been waiting for consolidation for 59 years, and village Belasadi for 55 years. These longstanding issues have now been resolved under the Yogi government’s leadership.

The Consolidation Commissioner further highlighted the significant developments of long-pending consolidation processes across several villages in Uttar Pradesh. He informed that the villages of Suwabojh in Lakhimpur Kheri, Malapur Jagdishpur in Sultanpur, and Dhema in Jaunpur, where consolidation had been pending for 53, 54, and 52 years respectively, have finally seen the process completed.

Additionally, the consolidation process has been concluded in villages with longstanding delays, including 48 years in Andaraypur of Sultanpur, 41 years in Mohanpur of Bareilly, 35 years in Chhachari Teep of Bijnor, 33 years in Rahedia of Badaun, 31 years in Aldemou of Mau, and 30 years in Yakubpur and Mustfabad Daduwa of Bulandshahr.