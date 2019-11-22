The Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh who were served a show-cause notice by the party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday, have decided not to reply to the same. Eleven senior Congress leaders were served the notice and were asked to submit their replies within 24 hours.

“We are all AICC members and the state unit has no authority to give us any such notice. Besides, none of us have actually received the notice. We have only read about it in newspapers and we are not responding to media reports”, said former MLC Haji Siraj Mehndi while talking to IANS.

Another leader Satyadev Tripathi also gave a similar reply about the notice saying that the notice was not worth replying.

“On November 14, we came together at the residence of former MP Santosh Singh and paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Since we are all politicians, we also discussed the state of affairs at the party and there is nothing wrong with it. Wanting to discuss things with the party high command is not indiscipline and if they present leadership thinks so, I have nothing to say,” he said.

The notice served to the 11 senior Congress leaders was in the context of the meeting that the senior leaders organized to discuss how the veterans in the party are sidelined. The notice was issued by former legislator Ajay Rai, member of the disciplinary committee on the directives of the party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The eleven leaders who were served the show-cause notice include Santosh Singh, Haji Siraj Mehndi, Ram Krishna Dwivedi, Satyadev Tripathi, Rajendra Singh Solanki, Bhoodar Narain Misra, Hafiz Mohd Umar, Vinod Chaudhary, Nek Chandra Pandey, Swayam Prakash Goswami, and Sanjiv Singh.