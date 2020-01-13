An Uttar Pradesh roadways Volvo bus traveling to Lucknow from Agra Fort depot on early Monday morning rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. In the collision, two were killed and more than 20 passengers were injured.

According to the villagers of Sikrara under the Fatehabad police station, the bus moving with a fairly good speed hit the truck from the rear side as the driver of the bus failed to see the vehicle in front of it due to dense fog.

The villagers heard the screams and rushed to the accident spot.

Senior officials reached the accident spot to oversee the rescue operation. They told that the bus fell almost 40 feet below the elevated expressway due to the accident impact.

The police later shifted the injured passengers to the Agra Medical College and hospital.

As per the villagers, the truck was stationed at the spot due to some technical snags on Sunday evening. The truck should have been shifted to the other side but the patrol party did nothing about it.