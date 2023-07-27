Power consumers in Uttar Pradesh may face a hike in their power tariff as UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has sought fuel surcharge. A proposal to this effect has been filed in the UP State Electricity Regulatory Commission here late Wednesday.

If the proposal is approved, there can be an increase in the electricity tariff rates ranging from 28 paise per unit to Rs 1.09 per unit in different categories.

Sources said on Thursday that late last night, on behalf of the power companies of the state, UPPCL has proposed fuel surcharge for January February-March 2023 quarter 4, on the basis of 61 paise per unit separately in the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Advertisement

Awadhesh Kumar Verma, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Consumer Council and member of the State Advisory Committee, on behalf of the electricity consumers of UP, has termed the proposal filed by the Power Corporation as unconstitutional.

Category wise consumer proposed fuel surcharge hike will be 28 paisa per unit for domestic BPL consumers, 44 to 56 paisa per unit for domestic general consumer, Commercial consumer to pay 49 to 87 paise per unit, Farmers to pay 19 to 52 paise per unit, Non Industrial Bulkload 76 paisa to Rs 1.09 per unit and heavy Industries 54 to 64 paise per unit extra.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission has made a law in June 2020 to impose a fuel surcharge.

Meanwhile, the UP government on Thursday shifted Power Corporation chairman M Devraj and sent him to the Technical Education Department. Senior IAS Ashish Goyal, who recently returned from Central deputation will be the new chairman of Power Corporation.