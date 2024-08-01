UP legislature adjourned sine die: Nazul Land Bill sent to select committee

Both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday, one day ahead of schedule.

The state assembly was adjourned indefinitely following the approval of the supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 12,209.93 crore.

Both houses commenced on July 29 and were scheduled to end on August 2.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the UP Legislative Council on Thursday sent the UP Nazul Land Bill to a select committee. The assembly passed the bill on Wednesday despite opposition from BJP members.

The BJP holds a more than two-thirds majority in the Legislative Council. However, the party’s MLC and state president, Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, moved a resolution to send the UP Nazul Bill to a select committee, which will give its report in the next two months. The Upper House was subsequently adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, during this brief monsoon session, the assembly passed the newly amended Anti-Conversion Bill, Anti-Rigging Job Examination Bill, and the Nazul Land Bill.