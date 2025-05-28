UP leads India’s EV revolution, surpasses Delhi, Maharashtra in registrations

Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of India’s electric vehicle (EV) revolution. With over 4.14 lakh EVs registered, the state has claimed the top spot nationally, surpassing major states like Delhi (1.83 lakh) and Maharashtra (1.79 lakh).

At a time when global concerns over environmental sustainability and climate change are intensifying, electric vehicles have emerged as a key solution. Recognizing this, the Uttar Pradesh government launched the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating EV adoption, building robust charging infrastructure, and positioning the state as a global hub for EV and battery manufacturing.

The policy aims to attract ₹30,000 crore in investments and create 10 lakh jobs, laying the foundation for transformative growth in the state’s EV ecosystem.

Officials stated on Wednesday that a key driver behind this momentum is the widespread use of e-rickshaws, which now account for nearly 85 per cent of EV sales in the state. These vehicles have proven especially effective for transporting passengers and goods in urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Government of India’s FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) schemes, further strengthening its e-mobility initiatives.

As part of its infrastructure focus, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has approved the installation of over 300 new EV charging stations across 16 municipal bodies. Ayodhya, a rapidly growing pilgrimage and tourist destination, is expected to receive the highest number of new charging points.

India currently has approximately 33,000 EV charging stations, 35% of which are fast chargers. Projections suggest that India could have 102 million EVs on the road by 2030. However, the current EV-to-public-charger ratio in India stands at 135—far above the global ideal of 6 to 20, according to a study by Alvarez & Marsal.

While the dominance of two- and three-wheelers, typically charged at home, somewhat mitigates this challenge, the Uttar Pradesh government is working swiftly to improve public charging infrastructure.

The state’s comprehensive EV strategy is built on three pillars: expanding EV manufacturing, accelerating the rollout of charging stations, and increasing public adoption of electric mobility.

With these decisive initiatives, Uttar Pradesh is not only steering India’s transition to green mobility but also positioning itself as a national and global leader in the electric vehicle sector.

Advertisement