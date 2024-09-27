UP is now attracting tourists from around the globe: CM Yogi on World Tourism Day

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting that the state is now drawing tourists across the world.

“The state is a hub for religious, spiritual, heritage, and eco-tourism, drawing visitors from around the world. In 2023 alone, more than 46 crore tourists visited the state,” the CM stated Friday.

Speaking at his official residence on Friday, the Chief Minister expressed optimism that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, to be held in Prayagraj from Makar Sankranti to February 26, will attract over 40 crore devotees.

Advertisement

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh’s tourism achievements, CM Adityanath credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving the state’s development. “Uttar Pradesh, at the heart of India’s spiritual and religious tradition, has succeeded in drawing tourists from all corners of the globe,” he remarked. He further highlighted that tourism not only boosts the state’s cultural heritage but also plays a crucial role in generating employment opportunities.

“In terms of spiritual tourism, we have the Ramayana Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Jain Circuit, among others. Today, Baba Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is attracting crores of devotees, while Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Gokul, and Barsana have become global tourist hotspots,” Yogi added.

The CM emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s growing prominence as a global tourist destination, particularly in the realms of Buddhist, Jain, heritage, and eco-tourism. He said that sites such as Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kaushambi, and Sankisa are drawing Buddhist devotees from across the world. He also noted the significant opportunities for Jain tourism in the state, with Ayodhya being the birthplace of many Jain Tirthankaras, and Kushinagar remaining a revered site for Jain pilgrims.

In addition to spiritual tourism, the CM underscored the rich heritage tourism offerings in the state, from the Lakshmibai Fort in Jhansi and Kalinjar Fort in Banda to Forts in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, and the Imambara in Lucknow. The forts of Prayagraj, Ramnagar Varanasi, and Chunar in Mirzapur further contribute to the state’s historical significance, he said.

“Eco-tourism is another area of growth, with destinations such as Dudhwa, Chuka, Katarniaghat, Hastinapur, and Okhla Bird Sanctuary attracting nature lovers,” the CM mentioned.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that under the “double engine” government, Uttar Pradesh is fully committed to enhancing tourist convenience and promoting the state’s interests. He highlighted UP’s impressive infrastructure, noting the state’s road, rail, water, and air connectivity, which is further boosting its appeal as a tourism hub.

CM Adityanath also looked forward to the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, where more than 40 crore devotees from across the globe are expected to participate, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual and cultural heritage on the world stage.

Confident in the state’s future, he expressed his belief that, under PM Modi’s vision, Uttar Pradesh will continue to thrive as a premier tourism destination, attracting visitors from both the country and around the globe.