UP govt waives mandi fee completely for flower growers to boost floriculture

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced significant relief for flower cultivators by moving all types of flowers from the category of ‘specified agricultural produce’ to the ‘non-specified’ category.

CM Adityanath stated that flowers are perishable and highly time-sensitive commodities. Due to delays in reaching the mandis, their quality deteriorates, preventing farmers from receiving fair prices. Therefore, no mandi fee shall be charged for selling flowers outside the mandi premises. This decision is expected to provide crucial support, particularly to small, marginal, and seasonal flower farmers.

This major announcement was made during the 171st board meeting of the UP State Agricultural Produce Markets Board, chaired by CM Adityanath late Saturday evening.

As per the new rule, flower farmers will now be exempt from paying any fee for transactions conducted outside the mandi. Inside the mandi, only user charges will be applicable.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Mandi Parishad is not merely an institutional body, but a powerful medium to uphold farmers’ dignity, rights, and economic empowerment. He firmly stated that mandis must be developed into spaces where farmers can sell their produce conveniently, safely, and with dignity. He also stressed the need to make mandis accountable, transparent, and technology-driven, turning them into the backbone of the state’s agricultural economy.

The Chief Minister directed the establishment of ‘Shabari Canteens’ at all principal agricultural mandi sites under the Mandi Parishad. These canteens, he said, should not merely offer food but provide affordable, healthy, and tasty meals driven by a spirit of service rather than profit. Land for these canteens will be provided free of cost by the Mandi Parishad, while operations will be managed by non-governmental or voluntary organisations.

CM Adityanath also instructed the exploration of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models for establishing new mandis as needed across the state. He urged quick completion of the ongoing Agrimall project at Vikalp Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow. Any undue delays, he said, will be met with appropriate disciplinary action.

It was reported in the meeting that the Mandi Parishad recorded total revenue of Rs 1,994.55 crore for the financial year 2024-25, a 16.2 per cent increase over 2023-24, marking a significant improvement in its financial health.

The meeting also revealed that Rs 195.30 crore worth of projects have been approved for the construction, upgrading, and renovation of mandis and sub-mandis during the fiscal year 2024-25. Additionally, new connectivity roads worth Rs 242.27 crore have been approved. The CM noted that Mandi Parishad maintains a road network of nearly 20,000 km and directed that new roads be constructed using FDR technology for durability. He instructed that all mandis must be equipped with basic amenities, including drinking water, roads, toilets, rest houses, and electricity in a timely manner.

It was informed during the meeting that the process of establishing 10 new mandis and sub-mandis is underway. Four of these have been fully completed, while construction at the remaining six is progressing rapidly.

In a significant decision for students pursuing agricultural education, it was decided that students enrolled in the agriculture faculty of Professor Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University in Prayagraj will now be eligible for benefits under the ‘Chief Minister Farmers Scholarship Scheme.’ The scheme is currently operational in nine universities and 60 colleges across the state.

Another major decision was the provision of free pre-harvest pest-protection materials, such as mango protective bags and insect fly traps, to mango farmers. This initiative will help safeguard crops from pests and improve the marketability and quality of mangoes.