UP govt transfers police chiefs in 11 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 18 IPS officers with police chiefs of 11 districts of the state seeing change of guard, an official said on Friday.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, Kanpur Range IG Prashant Kumar(II) has been made IG in EOW, Jhansi Range DIG Jogendra Kumar made IG of Kanpur Range and Varanasi DIG Akhilesh Chaurasia has been sent to Anti-Corruption Organisation.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has been made DIG of Jhansi range; Ballia SP S Anand made SP, STF; Badaun SP Omprakash Singh has been made DIG of Varanasi range; Devranjan Verma, who was earlier transferred to SP Railway of Lucknow, has been made SP of Ballia; Abhishek Singh posted in ATS has been made SP of Muzaffarnagar; and Sanjeev Suman is the new SP Aligarh.

“Chitrakoot SP Vrinda Shukla has been made the SP of Bahraich; Bahraich SP Prashant Verma has been made SP Railway in Lucknow, Aparna Rajat Kaushik posted in Lucknow Police Commissionerate has been made SP of Kasganj; Siddharthnagar SP Abhishek Kumar Aggarwal given the responsibility of Rae Bareli; and Shravasti SP Prachi Singh has been made SP Siddharthnagar,” the order stated.

Kasganj SP Saurabh Dixit has been made SP Firozabad; SP Rae Bareli Alok Priyadarshi has been made SP of Badaun; SP (Law and Order) in DGP Headquarters, Arun Kumar Singh has been made SP of Chitrakoot; and SP Establishment Ghanshyam has been made SP of Shravasti, it added.