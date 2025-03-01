UP govt to strengthen urban drainage system ahead of monsoon

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified efforts to strengthen urban drainage systems ahead of monsoon to prevent waterlogging in cities and slum areas.

With a proactive approach, the government is rapidly implementing development projects aimed at urban renewal and infrastructure upgrades.

Advertisement

Officials here on Saturday said under the Mukhyamantri Nagariya Aviksit Evam Malin Basti Vikas Yojana, 16 key projects are currently underway in Mathura, Moradabad, Azamgarh, and Ghaziabad, with an allocation of over Rs 169 lakh.

These projects focus on improving drainage, road infrastructure, sanitation, and clean drinking water facilities, ensuring better living conditions for urban residents.

Advertisement

Led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government continues to prioritize urban development, ensuring that every citizen has access to essential amenities.

The Mukhyamantri Nagariya Aviksit Evam Malin Basti Vikas Yojana focuses not only on road and drainage construction but also on sanitation, clean drinking water, and other civic amenities.

Under this scheme, hundreds of projects have been approved across the state so far, directly benefiting millions of people and enhancing their quality of life.

The ongoing development projects under this scheme will not only improve traffic flow but also eliminate waterlogging issues in urban areas. This initiative aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to taking urban development in Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

The government’s goal is not just to build roads and drainage systems but also to strengthen urban infrastructure in line with smart city standards.

To achieve this, Rs 65.416 lakh has been allocated for nine pending projects in Moradabad, including the construction of interlocking roads and drainage systems in Bank Colony, Bangla Gaon, and Basant Bahar.

These projects will benefit thousands of residents who have long struggled with waterlogging and damaged roads, especially during the monsoon.

To address waterlogging and clogged drainage issues in Mathura, the Yogi government has initiated five major projects covering Mathura Municipal Corporation, Mathura-Vrindavan, Goverdhan, Raya, and Baldev.

A total of Rs 65.54 lakh has been approved for these projects, ensuring a systematic and efficient drainage system in the city.

In Ghaziabad, the government has released Rs 14.727 lakh for the construction of drainage systems and interlocking roads in Ward No. 2, Siddharth Vihar (Part-10). This area has long struggled with damaged roads and poor drainage, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

Once completed, the project will ease traffic movement and eliminate waterlogging problems.

Similarly, in Azamgarh, a budget of Rs 22.906 lakh has been allocated for the construction of roads and drainage systems in the Civil Lines area. This region is a key urban hub that frequently suffers from flooded and damaged roads during the monsoon season.

The initiative is expected to bring major relief to residents, improving infrastructure and quality of life in the area.